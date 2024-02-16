RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India didn't develop under corrupt Cong rule: PM
February 16, 2024  12:34
image
In a sharp attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India failed to deliver under the "corrupt" rule of the grand old party while asserting that the "country is moving forward with confidence."

"Congress is corrupt; it can't think of a future; India failed to thrive under Congress," the PM said ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May this year.

PM Modi was addressing a 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme via video conferencing.Lashing out at Congress, the PM further said, "After independence, today this golden period has come. India has this opportunity to leave behind all the disappointments from 10 years ago. India is moving forward now with confidence. Before 2014, there used to be only discussions of scams and bombings. People in India used to wonder what would happen to them and to the country. During the Congress regime, this was the atmosphere..."

"Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi, extreme anti-Modi. They spread such things against Modi, which divide the society. When a party gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynasty politics, the same thing happens to it. Today everyone is leaving Congress, only one family is seen there" PM Modi added.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for giving a grand welcome to the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Hitting out at the previous Congress government in Rajasthan, the PM said, "During the regime of the previous government in Rajasthan, there used to be frequent paper leaks, and youth used to get affected by this. To investigate this, an Special Investigation Team was formed as soon as the BJP came to power. The Central Government has formed a stringent law against those who indulge in paper leaks..."

"Several people from every Assembly of Rajasthan have joined this important program, I congratulate all of you... A few days ago, the grand welcome you gave to the President of France in Jaipur echoed throughout India and France...," PM said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday
Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

'Tax buoyancy can't continue year after year'
'Tax buoyancy can't continue year after year'

'The revenue projection arises out of all sectors doing well and the formalisation of the economy helps in making sure the tax domain gets widened.'

How These Twins Topped CA Exam
How These Twins Topped CA Exam

To future CA aspirants, this is what Sanskruti and Shruti Parolia would like to say: 'The journey is long and tough. Be consistent and persistent. The end result will be rewarding.'

Spend Your Weekend With Shah Rukh Khan
Spend Your Weekend With Shah Rukh Khan

Celebrate the weekend with Shah Rukh Khan and more on OTT.

'No one knows who funds the BJP'
'No one knows who funds the BJP'

'Who has given how much money to which party, the people of India must know this fact.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances