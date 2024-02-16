INDIA ally Cong slams Mamata: What is TMC hiding?





The Congress delegation spearheaded by Chowdhury, encountered initial hindrance from police officials at Sarberia and subsequently at Rampur, along the path to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. Authorities cited prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as the reason behind the prevention of the Congress delegation's entry into Sandeshkhali. Chowdhury condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government, asserting that it was attempting to politicise the situation.





He questioned the state government's rationale behind denying access to opposition parties, stating, "Why are opposition parties being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state government trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicise it?" Following the interruption at Rampur village, Chowdhury and Congress workers staged a sit-in, leading to a minor altercation with police.





Addressing reporters, Chowdhury criticised Banerjee for purportedly "communalising the issue."





"The chief minister, instead of acknowledging that the incidents in Sandeshkhali are a matter of shame, is attempting to imbue them with a communal narrative by introducing the aspects of Hindus and Muslims. We condemn such communal politics," he asserted.





Chowdhury's remarks came amidst Banerjee's allegations implicating the saffron camp of instigating unrest in the area. -- PTI

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Friday stopped by police on way to restive Sandeshkhali area, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders, citing prohibitory orders.