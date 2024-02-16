RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Imtiaz Qureshi, culinary legend and Padma Shri recipient, dies at 93
February 16, 2024  21:23
Imtiaz Qureshi/ Courtesy Ranveer Brar's Instagram/ANI Photo
Imtiaz Qureshi/ Courtesy Ranveer Brar's Instagram/ANI Photo
Renowned chef Imtiaz Qureshi, who was credited with the culinary excellence of ITC Hotels, passed away at the age of 93. 

The news of his demise was shared by chef Kunal Kapoor on Friday. 

Taking to X, Kunal Kapoor posted, "With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padma Shri Chef Mr Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning." 

"His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul find eternal peace and may his memory continue to inspire us all," Kapoor added. 

Chef Ranveer Brar also paid his condolences. 

"Lucknow has lost its biggest ambassador. As a Lucknow boy with dreams of becoming a chef, the folklore of Imtiaz Qureshi is something I grew up with. It was around 1999 when I was working as a trainee chef at the Taj in Delhi. I remember once taking the Rs. 612/- I had earned to ITC Maurya next door and trying out the Galouti Kebab . It's an extremely sad moment for me, for everybody in Lucknow..am currently in a state of shock," Brar wrote on Instagram. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal
Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal

A delegation of the NCSC had visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday after a large number of women claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them.

In Pictures - Ashwin takes 500 but Duckett steals the show
In Pictures - Ashwin takes 500 but Duckett steals the show

Ben Duckett's hundred overshadowed Ravichandran Ashwin's monumental feat as England stormed to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2.

Putin critic Alexei Navalny found dead in prison
Putin critic Alexei Navalny found dead in prison

The death of the jailed Russian-opposition leader, 47, has been reported by state media which further cited the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.

Will personally invite Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi for trials: Sanjay
Will personally invite Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi for trials: Sanjay

WFI President Sanjay Singh on Friday assured that the protesting wrestlers' trio of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik would not face any discrimination and he would personally approach them for appearance in the Olympic...

Law panel recommends mandatory NRI, OCI marriage registration
Law panel recommends mandatory NRI, OCI marriage registration

Such a legislation, the panel said, should be made applicable not only to the NRIs but also to those individuals who come within the definition of 'Overseas Citizens of India' as laid down in the Citizenship Act, 1955.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances