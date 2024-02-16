Imtiaz Qureshi, culinary legend and Padma Shri recipient, dies at 93





The news of his demise was shared by chef Kunal Kapoor on Friday.





Taking to X, Kunal Kapoor posted, "With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padma Shri Chef Mr Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning."





"His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his soul find eternal peace and may his memory continue to inspire us all," Kapoor added.





Chef Ranveer Brar also paid his condolences.





"Lucknow has lost its biggest ambassador. As a Lucknow boy with dreams of becoming a chef, the folklore of Imtiaz Qureshi is something I grew up with. It was around 1999 when I was working as a trainee chef at the Taj in Delhi. I remember once taking the Rs. 612/- I had earned to ITC Maurya next door and trying out the Galouti Kebab . It's an extremely sad moment for me, for everybody in Lucknow..am currently in a state of shock," Brar wrote on Instagram. -- ANI

Renowned chef Imtiaz Qureshi, who was credited with the culinary excellence of ITC Hotels, passed away at the age of 93.