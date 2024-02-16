Imran Khan's wife falls ill in jail eating 'harmful' food

Imran Khan's wife falls ill in jail eating 'harmful' foodFebruary 16, 2024 14:25
Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi. File pic
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has taken ill after consuming food provided at the Aidala Jail where she is serving her imprisonment in Toshakhana and 'un-Islamic' Nikkah cases, ARY News reported on Friday citing allegations by her sister Maryamn Riaz Wattoo.
Maryam Riaz Wattoo also alleged that the life of Pakistan's former first lady was in danger at the jail, the Pakistan media outlet reported.
"My sister's condition is still unwell. She is in pain and has not been able to eat anything for the past six days," Bushra Bibi's sister said. Wattoo alleged that Bushra Bibi was "given" harmful food at the jail adding that home food has not been allowed for her, according to ARY News. -- ANI