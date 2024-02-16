Have you met the Siachen soldier?

Air Commodore Nitin Sathe's latest book, The Siachen Soldier and Other Stories draws from his extensive service in the Indian Air Force and reflects on the trials, triumphs, and moments of joy that once consumed his service in the forces.





This is his fifth book and the stories vividly portray life in the armed forces -- from the thrill of combat to the rigours of training, the turmoil of warfare, the solitude of distant outposts, and the joy of leisure.





Congress MP and the author of several books, Shashi Tharoor, says of Nitin Sathe's book, "The Siachen Soldier and Other Stories is a delightful compendium of tales that provides an insiders view into the adventurous life in the Air Force. In this enrapturing read, the author beautifully uses his own experiences to craft a delightful bouquet of short stories that are sure to enthral readers of all ages!





The book is available on on Amazon and Flipkart.





What you waiting for? Christmas is many months away; grab your copy NOW.



