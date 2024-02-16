RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Haldwani violence: 6th body was an affair
February 16, 2024  15:45
Several policemen were injured in the violence
Several policemen were injured in the violence
The sixth body found a day after the clashes in Haldwani was not related to the violence that broke out over the demolition of a madrasa in Banbhoolpura area of the town on February 8, police on Friday said. 

 The preliminary investigations revealed that Prakash Kumar Singh (25) alias Aviraj, a resident of Bhojpur Singha village in Bihar, was shot dead by a constable named Birendra and his accomplices, they said.

 Haldwani Police in a statement said that Birendra and his accomplices were arrested on February 15 and the murder weapon, a pistol along with four live cartridges, was recovered from them. They have confessed to their crime and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them, the statement said. 

 The victim was allegedly having an affair with the constable's wife. He had made an obscene video of her and was trying to blackmail her, it said.

Singh's body with gunshot injury was recovered from near the railway tracks at Anwla gate beyond Indra Nagar railway crossing on February 9, a day after the Haldwani violence, police said. Prima facie, it seemed the death could be related to the firing incidents that had taken place in Banbhoolpura area on February 8, they said.

 Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Meena had, however, later indicated that the body had been found two to three km away from the epicentre of the violence and could be an isolated incident. The toll in the Haldwani violence stands at six presently, police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets!
In Pictures - Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets!

Images from Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

'Congress Is Not Ready For A Fight'
'Congress Is Not Ready For A Fight'

'If you fight you win, if you don't fight, how will you win?'

Cong's bank accounts 'unfrozen' after I-T action claim
Cong's bank accounts 'unfrozen' after I-T action claim

This has affected all political activity of the party, Maken said at a press conference.

Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?
Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

Kashmiri youth play cricket in snow-covered Gurez valley.

Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin
Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin

Jackky's house is seen beautifully lit up in golden lights.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances