French journalist's OCI card withdrawn, leaves India





'She said she can't afford to wait for the outcome of OCI proceedings with the MHA. She left India this afternoon, a source confirmed to Newslaundry.'





'Dougnac has lived in India for 23 years and is married to an Indian citizen. A resident of Delhi, she writes for French publications Le Point and La Croix, and Swiss and Belgian daily newspapers Le Temps and Le Soir from south Asia. She was first denied permission to work as a journalist in India in September 2022,' writes Rajpurohit.





"Last month, I was sent a notice that accused me and my articles of being 'malicious', of harming 'the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India" and required me to respond to why my Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card should not be cancelled. The notice further claimed that my articles could 'provoke disorder and disturb peace',' Dougnac's statement quoted by Newslaundry said.





Saying she hopes to return someday, Dougnac wrote: "I will cherish the memories I have of the warmth of the people and the beauty of this immense region. Delhi was my beloved city, where I lived my life. To bid farewell to it now is a tremendous sorrow.'





Newslaundry report You can read thereport here

A month after the Union home ministry threatened to withdraw her overseas citizenship of India card, French journalist Vanessa Dougnac left India today and issued a statement saying she was "forced to leave India', writes Shivnarayan Rajpurohit in