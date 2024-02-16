RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Farmers who faced losses due to Jarange's Oct 14 rally get govt aid of Rs 46L
February 16, 2024  22:19
Manoj Jarange
Manoj Jarange
A total of 571 farmers who faced losses due to a rally of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on October 14 last year have received financial aid of Rs 46 lakh from the Maharashtra government, an official said on Friday. 

Several thousand people had attended the October rally in Jarange's native Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil in Jalna, the official said. 

"A total of 441 farmers got Rs 32 lakh, while 130 got Rs 14.55 lakh. The state has also provided aid to kin of 80 persons who committed suicide for Maratha quota. More than 25 lakh was disbursed from the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Fund for those who received injuries in a police lathicharge in Antarwali Sarati," the official informed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy
Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy

The proposals cleared by the DAC include new-generation anti-tank mines, air defence tactical control radar, heavy-weight torpedoes, medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, flight refueller aircraft and...

Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal
Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal

A delegation of the NCSC had visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday after a large number of women claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them.

Sandeshkhali violence: NCPCR seeks probe into cruelty on child
Sandeshkhali violence: NCPCR seeks probe into cruelty on child

The report indicates that the miscreants forcibly entered her house and physically assaulted her. Shockingly, they also snatched her infant daughter and callously threw her away, the commission said.

After scaling Mount 500, will Ashwin hunt Kumble's record?
After scaling Mount 500, will Ashwin hunt Kumble's record?

R Ashwin is a content man after becoming only the second Indian to take 500 Test wickets and has no interest in chasing Anil Kumble's national record of 619 scalps.

When Ashwin went through 'very dark time'...
When Ashwin went through 'very dark time'...

'For me, the lowest point was the phase between 2018 and 2019.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances