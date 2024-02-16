RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Drone carrying package crashes in Gurugram; FIR against company
February 16, 2024  21:11
Representational image
A drone on way to deliver a package hit the rooftop of a house before falling on the ground, triggering a scare in a residential locality in Gurugram, the police said on Friday. 

The incident took place in G Block of South City 2 residential area around 5 pm on Thursday, they said. 

The police said the drone was being flown by Skye Air at a time when prohibitory orders are enforced due to Chief Minister ML Khattar's visit in the district and a case has been registered against the company. 

The RWA of the society informed the Sector 50 police station about the incident and a police team reached the spot. 

When contacted, logistics solution provider Skye Air said the pilot, after getting to know about the prohibitory orders, "attempted to make an emergency landing on a building in compliance with the law" . 

Use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones etc.) in Gurugram district was banned on February 15 and 16 in accordance with the prohibitory orders enforced under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered against Skye Air under Indian Penal Code sections 188 ( disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 287 (negligent conduct to respect to machinery), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Sector 50 police station on Thursday night. -- PTI
