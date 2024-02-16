RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Doors will remain open for Nitish, says Lalu
February 16, 2024  13:53
File pic
File pic
It's been a month since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an exit from the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the NDA, however, RJD still seems hopeful of Kumar again making a 'U-turn' as RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav said that "doors remain open". 

 When asked about giving a chance to Nitish Kumar again, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Ab aayenge toh dekhenge, khula hi rehta hai darwaaza' (if he will we will see, door remains open)." 

 A day earlier, the duo was seen exchanging pleasantries in a brief encounter at the state assembly. Despite their brief interaction, the footage of their meeting became widely discussed on social media. This was the first meeting between the two leaders since their recent separation. 

 During this, Lalu was accompanied by his son, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. 

 When asked if Rahul Gandhi could become the Prime Minister, Lalu said, "Koi kami thodi hai, koi kami nahi hain, (there is no incompetency in him)."

 Lalu also claimed that during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections they are going to remove Prime Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, contradicting his father's statement, Tejashwi Yadav launched a fresh attack on Nitish Kumar while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Friday in Sasaram and said that the Bihar CM does not want to listen to anyone. 

 "You all very well know how our CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone. He used to say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'...We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024. We had appointed a tired Chief Minister, "said Tejashwi Yadav.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday
Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave the Congress'
'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave the Congress'

'Can you believe Ashok Chavan was with me in the senior leaders' meeting one day, and next day morning, he switched sides!'

Manipur's Churachandpur tense after fresh violence kills 1
Manipur's Churachandpur tense after fresh violence kills 1

The violence broke out in the district on Thursday night as the mob barged into the government complex and torched vehicles hours after a head constable of the district police was suspended after he was seen with gunmen in a purported...

Tendulkars Visit The Taj Mahal
Tendulkars Visit The Taj Mahal

Sachin Tendulkar spent nearly an hour at the monument as he clicked pictures with Anjali on the Diana Bench.

Will Ishan Kishan be allowed to play in IPL 2024?
Will Ishan Kishan be allowed to play in IPL 2024?

Ishan Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for IPL's auction pool.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances