The penal settlement in Kharp where Navalny was imprisoned

More reactions: Kenneth Roth, former Human Rights Watch, chief, "Horrible. Russia says Alexei Navalny, 47, is dead. We don't know the circumstances, but it's hard to believe that his death wasn't the product of his mistreatment in isolated custody, if not another deliberate attack like the FSB's post Novichok poisoning."