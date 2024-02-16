RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Donald Trump in conversation with Tulsi Gabbard on being VP candidate
February 16, 2024  23:59
Former US president Donald Trump is in conversation with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on various issues including foreign policy, defence and being a potential vice-presidential candidate on his ticket, according to a media report. 

Gabbard, 42, a four-term Democratic Congresswoman and the first Hindu-American from Hawaii, made a failed presidential bid in 2020. 

After leaving the US Congress, she also quit the Democratic Party in 2022 and is seen aligning herself with the opposition Republican Party. 

She appears regularly on Fox News, a conservative news channel. 

Trump and his top advisers have spoken with Gabbard "about foreign policy and how the Defense Department should be run in a second Trump term', The Washington Post reported. 

According to people familiar with the matter, the daily said, the talks with Gabbard are part of a broader conversation about how Trump would manage the Pentagon differently if voters award him a second term. -- PTI
