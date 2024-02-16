Day 4: We are not from Pakistan, say farmers





Three Union ministers held talks with the leaders of protesting farmer unions for more than five hours on Thursday night, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two points on the Punjab-Haryana border.





Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher, while speaking to the media after the meeting said that the farmers' union leaders have assured the cabinet ministers of their "commitment to dialogue."





Expressing concern about the current environment, including the suspension of social media accounts and teargas shelling during peaceful interactions, Pandher said, "We said we are not Pakistan. We seek a peaceful solution, not confrontation. They assured us that our pages would be restarted... We assured them of our commitment to dialogue."





He further said that the discussion was held to find a resolution to the issues. "The discussion with the Centre was held on all the demands raised by us. We discussed to find a resolution to the issues. The ministers said that they require time. We hope that a peaceful solution is derived; avoid any conflict. Our programme to go to Delhi is still there," Pandher added.





Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), said that the government asked for more time to discuss the demands of the farmers in detail.





"We engaged in a detailed discussion, and the government acknowledged the need for dialogue on MSP and shared debts, committing to further discussions. After the discussion, the government said that the demands require a detailed discussion. They have decided Sunday for the next (fourth) round of meeting," he said.





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands.

