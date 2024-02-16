RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress party's bank accounts FROZEN
February 16, 2024  12:01
Congress says everything including the Nyay Yatra will be affected
Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the party's accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax department and called it the "freeze of democracy".

In a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Maken said, "I have very disturbing news to share with all of you. The accounts of the Congress party have been frozen and also those of the Youth Congress have been frozen."

"We got information yesterday that banks are not honouring the cheque we are issuing. On further investigation, we got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. Just two weeks before elections when the opposition's accounts are frozen, it is equivalent to freezing the democracy," he added.

The Congress leader questioned the motive behind the alleged freeze of party accounts ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

"When the principal opposition party's accounts have been frozen just two weeks before the announcement of the national elections. Do you think democracy is alive in our country?" Maken remarked.

"We don't have money, we don't have money to pay the salaries, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted. We appealed in the Income Tax appellate tribunal the day before yesterday and the hearing is going on. We believe in the judiciary," he added. -- ANI
