Bengal minister Mallick held in ration scam sacked
February 16, 2024  23:10
Jyotirpriya Mallick/File image
The West Bengal government on Friday removed Jyotirpriya Mallick, behind bars for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam, as the forest minister and allocated the department to Birbaha Hansda. 

Hansda is the Minister of State for Forests and Self Help - Self Employment Group (Independent Charge). 

The other portfolio of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction under Mallick was allocated to Partha Bhowmick, a senior official said. 

Bhowmick is the minister-in-charge of the irrigation and waterways department. 

The decision was taken as per the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said. 

Governor CV Ananda Bose exercised his powers under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and relieved Mallick of his duties as minister with immediate effect, a source in the Raj Bhavan said. 

In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Mallick under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the scam. -- PTI
