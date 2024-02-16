RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Army brings down 2 Pak quadcopters at LoC
February 16, 2024  10:51
File pic
File pic
Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday opened fire to bring down Pakistani quadcopters at two different places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. 

 However, the flying objects returned to the Pakistan side after briefly hovering over the Indian territory in Balnoi-Mendhar and Gulpur sectors, they said. 

 They said a search operation was launched in both the sectors to ensure there was no dropping of weapons or narcotics by the quadcopters. Officials said troops noticed two quadcopters entering the Balnoi area of Mendhar around 6.30 am and opened fire but the remotely controlled machines returned. 

 Similarly, a couple of quadcopters hovering over Gulpur sector around the same time returned in the face of firing by Indian troops, they said. Earlier on February 12, Army troops had fired on an enemy drone after picking up its movement in Mankote area of Mendhar sector. 

 Pakistan is using drones to drop narcotics and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Police recently announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone providing information about drones flown from across the border with a purpose to drop weapons and narcotics. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?
Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

Kashmiri youth play cricket in snow-covered Gurez valley.

Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday
Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second Rajya Sabha seat
Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second Rajya Sabha seat

The Rajya Sabha election scene in Karnataka heated up with the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) combine fielding its second candidate, even though the alliance has the strength to win only one out four seats.

SC junks legal framework enabling electoral bonds
SC junks legal framework enabling electoral bonds

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held that the 2018 scheme was 'violative' of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and right to information.

5 Maharashtra MLAs skip Cong meet post Chavan's exit
5 Maharashtra MLAs skip Cong meet post Chavan's exit

At least five Congress MLAs did not attend a meeting of the party's lawmakers in Maharashtra on Thursday, called in the aftermath of the high-profile exit of former chief minister Ashok Chavan that has triggered speculation about more...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances