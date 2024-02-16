RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


11 killed after fire in paint factory in Delhi
February 16, 2024  08:52
Eleven people were killed and four injured in a fire that broke out in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur on Thursday evening, police said.
The deceased are yet to be identified and the bodies have been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital, they said.  

Among those four admitted to hospital, one is a police personnel, who got wounded during the rescue operation.  
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said a call about the incident was received at 5.25 pm and 22 fire-tenders were pressed into service.
 
Police said the fire was preceded by a blast, probably caused by chemicals kept in the factory.
 
Due to the blast, some nearby houses and shops also caught fire. Some of the injured persons were residing in those places. 
