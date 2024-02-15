RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wife's Insta reels obsession drives man to suicide
February 15, 2024  20:05
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Allegedly annoyed by his wife's obsession over making Instagram reels, a 34-year-old man died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree in Hanuru area in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday, the police said

Kumar, who worked as a coolie, did not like his wife being constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels, they said.

A preliminary enquiry has suggested that Kumar objected to his wife's obsession, but she did not pay heed and continued doing it, the police said

This often led to arguments between the couple and when things reached a flashpoint, Kumar hanged himself from a tree, a senior police officer said

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. 
