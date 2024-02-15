Wife's Insta reels obsession drives man to suicide

Wife's Insta reels obsession drives man to suicideFebruary 15, 2024 20:05
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
Allegedly annoyed by his wife's obsession over making Instagram reels, a 34-year-old man died by suicide after hanging himself from a tree in Hanuru area in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday, the police said
Kumar, who worked as a coolie, did not like his wife being constantly glued to social media platforms where she often made and uploaded reels, they said.
A preliminary enquiry has suggested that Kumar objected to his wife's obsession, but she did not pay heed and continued doing it, the police said
This often led to arguments between the couple and when things reached a flashpoint, Kumar hanged himself from a tree, a senior police officer said
No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
