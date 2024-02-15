RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We hope Modi govt listens to SC: Cong on bonds
February 15, 2024  13:21
Congress says BJP has made bonds a medium for bribes
After the Supreme Court verdict striking down the Electoral Bonds Scheme, the Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the ruling party of "corruption."

 "Another proof of Narendra Modi's corrupt policies is in front of you. BJP had made electoral bonds a medium for taking bribe and commission. Today this matter has been approved," Rahul Gandhi posted in Hindi on X. 

 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on X, "We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court today, which has struck down this 'Black Money Conversion' scheme of the Modi Govt, calling it "Unconstitutional". His post added, "We hope that Modi Govt will stop resorting to such mischievous ideas in future and listens to the Supreme Court, so that Democracy, Transparency and level-playing field persists". 

 A five-judge bench of Chief Justice of Inda DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra delivered a unanimous verdict on Thursday, striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme as unconstitutional.
