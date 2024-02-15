US: 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire in Kansas, 1 dead





According to officials, three victims are in critical condition, while others are in serious condition.





The officials said one person has life threatening injuries, ABC News reported. According to officials, the shooting incident took place west of Union Station, near the garage, when the Chiefs fans were leaving. According to Kansas City police, two armed men have been detained. About one million paradegoers and 600 law enforcement officials were expected at the celebration that took place on Wednesday, the report said.

One person was killed and nine others were injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri in the US on Wednesday (local time). The shooting occurred after the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, ABC News reported, citing the Kansas City Fire Department.