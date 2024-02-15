TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty quits party





Chakraborty who is also a Bengali film actor met party chief Mamata Banerjee and expressed her desire to quit as a parliamentarian, asserting that politics is not my cup of tea.





Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur, went to the state assembly in the afternoon to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister. "Today, I met our party supremo. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea," she told reporters.





Asked why she tendered her resignation to Banerjee and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker as per norms, Chakraborty said, "Once I get the nod from the TMC, I will submit it to the Speaker." The development comes months ahead of the general elections.

