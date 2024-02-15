RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Six arrested for looting arms from IRB camp in Manipur
February 15, 2024  09:39
File pic. Arms looted from the army in Manipur last year
Manipur Police have arrested six people for looting arms from the India Reserve Battalion camp at Chingarel in Manipur's Imphal East district. Four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9mm ammunition looted from the IRB camp have also been recovered, police said. 

 Taking to X, police said, "In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by an unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested six persons on Wednesday and they have been remanded to police custody by a judicial magistrate."

Police, however, did not mentioned from where the arms were recovered or from where the persons were arrested. An unruly mob broke into the camp of the 5th IRB at Chingarel and fled with arms and ammunition. 

Following the incident, a large number of "village volunteers" also attempted to barge in at Manipur Police Training College at Pangei in Imphal East district, located around 5 km from Chingarel. -- PTI
