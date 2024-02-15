RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC delivers unanimous verdict on electoral bonds
February 15, 2024  10:45
The 5-Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court begins delivering its verdict in the case concerning the legal validity of the electoral bonds scheme that allows anonymous donations to political parties.

CJI Chandrachud: "It is a unanimous verdict. There are two options by me and the other by Justice Sanjiv Khanna. Both arrive at same conclusion."

"Whether right to information under 19(1) includes right to know about political funding. I lay down our reasonings and conclusions now: 
-- This court recognised right to info about social, cultural, political and economical issues.. and that it is not limited to state affairs but to further participatory democracy principle."
