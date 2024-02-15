PM Modi returns to Delhi after 2-nation trip





He travelled to the United Arab Emirates on an official visit from February 13-14 and Qatar from February 14-15.





This was PM Modi's seventh visit to the UAE and second to Qatar since taking office in 2014, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





PM Modi arrived in the Qatar capital -- Doha -- on Wednesday night from the UAE.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar.





"Wrapping up an important chapter in India-Qatar ties, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after a fruitful visit," the MEA spokesperson posted from his official handle on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in the national capital from Doha on Thursday evening after concluding his two-nation visit to the UAE and Qatar.