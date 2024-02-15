RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM has not fulfilled a single old guarantee: Rahul
February 15, 2024  10:23
From "doubling the farmer's income" to "bring back black money", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the PM of failing to provide 2 crore jobs to the youths in the country every year. 

 The latest attack came even as some farmer unions are on a 'Delhi Chalo' march protesting to remind the government of the promises made to them, including legislation guaranteeing Minimum support price on their crops during their year-long stir more than two years ago. 

 "Modi ji, before 'new guarantees', calculate the 'old guarantees'," Rahul Gandhi posted in Hindi on X.

His post added, "Guarantee of 2 crore jobs every year--false. Guarantee of doubling a farmer's income -- false. Guarantee to bring back black money--false. Guarantee to reduce inflation--false. Guarantee of Rs 15 lakh in every account--false. Guarantee of women's safety and dignity--false. Guarantee of making 100 smart cities--false. Guarantee to strengthen the rupee--false. Guaranteed to show China a red-eye - Lie. Guarantee that I will neither be corrupt nor allow anyone else to be corrupt --false". 

 "The Prime Minister, who has been roaming around with a microscope of false dreams for the last 10 years, is running a business of fraud in the country," the Congress leader claimed. 

 "BJP government means guarantee of lies and injustice, Congress will do justice to the dreams of the country," he alleged. The Congress leader is on a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
