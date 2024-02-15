RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pleasure of Ram Mandir enhanced in UAE: Modi
February 15, 2024  09:11
Days after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir on Wednesday, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

 Expressing his joy over the historic moment, PM Modi said, "Our immense pleasure in Ayodhya has been further enhanced by the wave of happiness received in Abu Dhabi today. It is my good fortune that I have been a witness to the grand Shri Ram temple first in Ayodhya, and then to this temple in Abu Dhabi." 

He made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. He said that this is the time for Bharat's 'Amrit Kaal'! This is also the time of 'Amrit Kaal' for our faith and culture! 

 "Just last month, the age-old dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was fulfilled. Ram Lalla is seated in his Bhavan! The whole of India and every Indian is still immersed in that feeling of love," said PM Modi.

 Highlighting India's "Unity in Diversity," he said, "We do not see hatred in diversity, we consider diversity as our specialty! In this temple, we will see a glimpse of faith in diversity at each and every step." 

 Notably, the Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership. 

 Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017.
