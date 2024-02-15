NC to contest Lok Sabha polls alone: Farooq Abdullah





Reaction to Farooq Abdullah's statement: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "Talks are going on. Every party has their own limitations. National Conference and PDP have been a part of the INDIA bloc, and will continue to remain so."

On elections in J&K and seat sharing, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "I think that elections in both states will be held with the Parliamentary elections. As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about it."