RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NC to contest Lok Sabha polls alone: Farooq Abdullah
February 15, 2024  15:40
image
On elections in J&K and seat sharing, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "I think that elections in both states will be held with the Parliamentary elections. As far as seat sharing is concerned, NC will contest alone and there's no doubt about it." 

Reaction to Farooq Abdullah's statement: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says, "Talks are going on. Every party has their own limitations. National Conference and PDP have been a part of the INDIA bloc, and will continue to remain so."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test PIX: Rohit departs for 131 but India in control
3rd Test PIX: Rohit departs for 131 but India in control

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between India and England on Thursday.

SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors
SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors

In a landmark judgment that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right...

'Strength is not always being Rambo'
'Strength is not always being Rambo'

'I believe true strength is being relaxed, composed and fully aware that nothing, not crutches, not a wheelchair, not any inability or vulnerability -- and certainly not any sitting position can lessen or alter the image of that GIANT...

From Ironman To Comedian
From Ironman To Comedian

Anu Vaidyanathan has never passed up an experience life has to offer her.

When Bollywood Stars Got Romantic!
When Bollywood Stars Got Romantic!

Bollywood stars make pretty pictures on Valentine's Day and share it on Instagram.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances