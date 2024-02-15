RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi in Doha, holds talks with Qatar counterpart
February 15, 2024  08:24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had a "wonderful" meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.
 
Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is the prime minister's second visit to Qatar, he first visited Qatar in June 2016.

"Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship," Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

Earlier, the external affairs ministry said Modi held fruitful talks with the prime minister of Qatar.

"PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On his arrival, Modi was received by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, at the airport.

During his two-day visit, Modi attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Qatar's prime minister.

On Thursday, the prime minister will meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues, the ministry said in a press release.

After he arrived in Doha, Modi posted that he was looking forward to a fruitful visit that would deepen bilateral ties.

"Landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful Qatar visit which will deepen India-Qatar friendship," Modi wrote on X.
