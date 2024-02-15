RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maoists murder man in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
February 15, 2024  00:54
image
Maoists killed a 30-year-old man engaged in work under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday evening, the police said.   

The incident took place at a weekly market at Orchha village, said an official. 

As per the preliminary information, a group of armed Maoists killed Mohammad Iqbal, a native of Jamul village in Durg district, in the market before fleeing from the spot. 

His throat was found to have been slit, the official said. 

Iqbal, a plumber by profession, was engaged in tap-water connection work under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district for the last three months, he added. 

The police sent the body for autopsy and launched a search in the area for the assailants, the official said. 

The reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained as no Maoist pamphlets or posters were recovered from the spot, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Devanshi, Lakshita create history at ISSF World Cup
Devanshi, Lakshita create history at ISSF World Cup

Devanshi, Lakshita secure another double podium for India in 10M World Cup

Maha assembly special session on Feb 20 to discuss Maratha quota issue
Maha assembly special session on Feb 20 to discuss Maratha quota issue

The quota and other issues of the Maratha community were discussed in the state cabinet meeting after which it was decided to hold a special session, the CMO statement said.

BCCI's ultimatum: No red-ball cricket, no IPL!
BCCI's ultimatum: No red-ball cricket, no IPL!

India's centrally contracted players will have to play domestic red-ball cricket: Jay Shah

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu, BSF retaliates; troops on alert
Pak violates ceasefire along IB in Jammu, BSF retaliates; troops on alert

Officials said the BSF personnel manning the border outpost in Makwal came under fire from across the border, prompting a strong retaliation.

Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik who? Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma to captain India in this year's T20 World Cup

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances