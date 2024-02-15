RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maharashtra to sell sand online on 'no profit no loss' basis
February 15, 2024  11:46
The Maharashtra government has decided to sell sand online on a "no profit no loss" basis, a move that will enable people to buy the key construction material at a cheaper rate and curb illegal sand mining, revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

 During the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Vikhe Patil proposed changes in the sand mining policy in the state. Accordingly, it was decided to sell sand online on a "no profit no loss" basis, Vikhe Patil said after the cabinet meeting. 

 The change in the policy will also help curb illegal mining of sand, its transportation and storage, he said. The minister said under the earlier policy, there were cases of irregularities and criminal activities, alluding the attacks by sand miners on government officials.
