Kargil martyr Capt Batra's mother passes away
February 15, 2024  00:41
Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra/Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on X
Kamal Kant Batra, mother of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, died at Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. 

She was 77. 

Captain Vikram Batra, known as "Shershah," died fighting for the country during the Kargil War in 1999, displaying unparalleled bravery and dedication to the nation. 

His courageous actions earned him the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration in India.

YK Joshi, former Northern Army commander, posted on X, "With a heavy heart I inform that the Brave mother of Capt Vikram Batra, PVC (P) left for her heavenly abode today. Heartfelt condolences to Shri GL Batra and Vishal Batra .  Om Shanti."

"Sad news was received about the demise of Mrs. Kamalkant Batra, mother of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. We pray to God to grant Mata Ji a place at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu posted on X.
