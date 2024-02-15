RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt using rubber bullets, smoke shells: Farmers
February 15, 2024  14:06
Sarwan Singh Pandher holds up a shell
Sarwan Singh Pandher holds up a shell
General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Thursday alleged that police were using weapons used by the military against the agitating farmers. 

 Pandher who was holding a press conference, displayed some ammunition similar to smoke shells and rubber bullets, however, Pandher referred to them as ammunition used by the military only. 

 "We are showing something which is used by military only, one is tear gas, another is smoke shell air burst, and smoke shell ground burst. After hitting the target it bursts and causes injuries, this is only used by military and not by police. High explosive ammunition is being used. Ammunition that is expired are being used so that when records are checked it will not come in it. SLR bullets are being fired, that too of private purchase" Pandher alleged. 

 "In the entire nation arrests are being made farmers are not getting allowed to come out of their houses" Pandher added.

Internet services have been suspended in certain areas of Punjab's Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts till February 16 on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.  The order came in the wake of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march. 
