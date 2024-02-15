Electoral bonds scheme INVALID, rules SC





CJI: Amendment to S 182 of Companies Act become otiose in view of our finding that electoral bonds scheme is unconstitutional. A company has more graver influence on the political process than contributions by individuals. Contributions by companies are purely business transactions. Amendment to Section 182 Companies Act is manifestly arbitrary for treating companies and individuals alike.

A 5-judge bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra delivering the judgment on electoral bonds.