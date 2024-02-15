RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED summons Mahua Moitra on Feb 19 in FEMA case
February 15, 2024  18:21
image
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case next week, official sources said Thursday. 

The 49-year-old politician has been asked to depose on February 19 at the central agency's office in Delhi. Her statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes, they said. 

Moitra is being probed by the CBI too and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal. 

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. 

He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains. In December, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group. 

"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut
In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries under pressure in a 204-run partnership as India recovered from a jittery start to pile 326/5 on the opening day of the third Test.

SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors
SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors

In a landmark judgment that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right...

Sonia's letter to Rae Bareli voters hints at family succession
Sonia's letter to Rae Bareli voters hints at family succession

The message to the voters comes a day after the former Congress president filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan.

When The World Fell In Love
When The World Fell In Love

Here's looking at how the world celebrated the day of love!

Who Fared Better On Economy? Modi Or Manmohan
Who Fared Better On Economy? Modi Or Manmohan

Whether it was the MGNREGS or the NFSA or the Aadhaar-based DBT scheme for cash transfer, the Modi government has built on the basic architecture created by the Singh government. Policy makers in the Modi government, instead of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances