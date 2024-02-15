Days after release of 8 Indians, Modi lands in Qatar





This is Modi's second visit to Qatar as the prime minister since 2014.





Modi reached Doha after a whirlwind two-day trip to the UAE, where he addressed a well-attended Indian diaspora event, the prestigious World Governments Summit, and also inaugurated UAE's first Hindu stone temple among other engagements.





Before he departed from New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi, in a statement said, he was looking forward to meeting Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation.





India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations and the multi-faceted ties between the two countries have continued to deepen in recent years, he pointed out.





India's announcement on Modi's visit to the Qatari capital came on Monday, hours after seven out of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel returned home, nearly three-and-half months after a Qatari court handed them a death sentence that was subsequently commuted to jail terms ranging from three to 25 years.





Qatar released all the eight Indians. -- PTI

