Curbing black money not grounds for bonds: SC





"Fundamental right to privacy includes a citizen's right to political privacy and political affiliation. info about a citizens political affiliation can lead to subjecting a citizen to curbs or subjecting them to trolls.





"It can be used to disenfranchise voters through voter surveillance. book purchase history shows the ideological leanings, etc can lead to gauging political affiliations. financial contribution to political parties are generally for support to party or for quid pro quo ... law as of now allows it by corporations and individuals... when the law permits political contributions showing political support it is duty of constitution to protect them. some contribution is also for not major parties and it is generally to show support."

CJI on electoral bonds: "We are of the opinion that least restrictive means test is not satisfied... there are other means other than electoral bonds to achieve that purpose. Contribution by other means of electronic transfer and electoral trusts is other restrictive means. Thus curbing black money is not a ground for electoral bonds.