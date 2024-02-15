Congress, NCP turncoats file RS nominations





He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2004 and 2009 but lost the consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019. Deora, the son of late Congress veteran leader Murli Deora, quit the party on January 14, alleging that it had deviated from its ideological and organisational roots.





Former CM and Congress defector Ashok Chavan also filed nomination as BJP's Rajya Candidate from Maharashtra on Thursday. Ashok Chavan joined the BJP earlier this week, a day after quitting the Congress. Speaking after his nomination to the Rajya Sabha Chavan thanked PM Modi for having faith in him.





"I thank PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders. I feel that the opportunity they have given me shows the faith BJP has in me..."





Former CM Ashok Chavan quit the party and joined BJP earlier this month. With a series of exits from the grand old party, it has been a major blow to the Congress in Maharashtra.





However, the Congress has said that the exit of leaders will not have any impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections and that the party will come back strongly.





Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday. Speaking after filing his nomination, Praful Patel hailed NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his leadership and expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA returning to power.

