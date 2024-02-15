RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Anonymous electoral bonds against RTI: SC
February 15, 2024  10:52
Supreme Court holds that anonymous electoral bonds scheme is violative of Right to Information under Article 19(1)(a).

CJI DY Chandrachud says there are two separate judgements -- one penned by him and the other by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and both the verdicts are unanimous.

Supreme Court says political parties are relevant units in the electoral process and information about funding of political parties is essential for electoral choices. 

 The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding. According to the provisions of the scheme, only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than 1 per cent of the votes polled in the last elections to the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly are eligible to receive electoral bonds.
