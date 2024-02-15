Ajit Pawar faction is real NCP, rules Maha speaker





"All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected," Narwekar further said.





Narwekar started reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar on Thursday evening.

The Ajit Pawar-led group was the real Nationalist Congress Party when two factions emerged in the party in July 2023, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar held on Thursday.