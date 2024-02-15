Actor Nitish Bharadwaj files police complaint against wife





Bhardwaj has stated in the complaint that he married Smita Ghate, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, in 2009 and had twin daughters, currently aged around 11 years old.





Subsequently a divorce petition was filed at the Mumbai family court and the case is pending.





The TV actor alleged that his estranged wife has denied him his rights as a father by refusing to allow him to meet their daughters.





He also detailed how Smita Gate allegedly restricted his access to their daughters by frequently changing their schools.





As a result, he sought police help and filed a complaint with Bhopal commissioner of police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra against his estranged wife alleging mental harassment and kidnapping of his daughters.





"I have filed a police complaint with Bhopal CP that it is a kind of kidnapping of my daughters and mental harassment. Along with this, my mental and psychological harassment as well. It should be stopped and a case of kidnapping should be registered.





"Yesterday, Bhopal CP called Smita Gate, told her about the complaint and asked her to visit his office along with my daughter so that the statement can be recorded and I could meet them but she refused," Bhadwaj told reporters on Thursday.





The officer has ordered an inquiry into the matter, he added.





Meanwhile, Bhopal CP Mishra said that a complaint was received into the matter and the police were investigating the issue.

actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Lord Krishna, has hit the headlines after filing a police complaint against his estranged wife Smita Gate and accusing her of mental harassment.