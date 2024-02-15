RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
5 Maha MLAs skip Cong meeting post Chavan's exit
February 15, 2024  22:51
image
At least five Congress MLAs did not attend a meeting of the party's lawmakers in Maharashtra on Thursday, called in the aftermath of the high-profile exit of former chief minister Ashok Chavan that has triggered speculation about more such defections.

Zeeshan Siddique (Bandra East), Aslam Shaikh (Malad West), Amit Deshmukh (Latur City), Sulbha Khodke (Amravati) and Mohanrao Hambarde (Nanded South) did not attend the meeting in Mumbai.

Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said all five lawmakers remained absent after seeking permission from him.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also maintained that the legislators sought his permission to skip the meeting due to prior commitments.

Siddique and Shaikh said they had commitments in their constituencies, while Deshmukh is not in the state. Khodke and Hambarde had family engagements, a party functionary said.

The party functionary added both Siddique and Shaikh had given their signatures as proposers for Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate Chandrakant Handore and attended a meeting of party lawmakers on Wednesday evening.

Siddique's father Baba Siddique quit the Congress to join the NCP last week.

Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Ajay Choudhary (Shiv Sena UBT) and Jitendra Awhad (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) were also present for the meeting called before filing the nomination papers of Handore.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi thanks Qatari Emir for release of Navy veterans
Modi thanks Qatari Emir for release of Navy veterans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of eight Indian nationals, who were sentenced to death after being arrested in Doha in August 2022.

In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut
In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries under pressure in a 204-run partnership as India recovered from a jittery start to pile 326/5 on the opening day of the third Test.

SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors
SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors

In a landmark judgment that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right...

Anweshipin Kandethum Review: No Novelty Here
Anweshipin Kandethum Review: No Novelty Here

Anweshipin Kandettum is a fascinating genre exercise let down by its incessant attention to details, observes Arjun Menon.

Sensex climbs 228 points on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M
Sensex climbs 228 points on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M

M&M was the biggest gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 6.51 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Wipro. In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HUL, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances