RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
3 ministers begin talks with protesting farmers
February 15, 2024  21:35
image
Three Union ministers began their third round of talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh Thursday evening, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two points on Punjab-Haryana border.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai are representing the central government in the meeting over farmer unions' demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

The meeting is being held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

This will be the third round of talks between the two sides -- the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.

Among the farmer leaders taking part in the meeting are SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given the 'Delhi Chalo' call to press the Centre to accept their demands. 

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday, but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points with Haryana.

The farmer leaders had said they would not make any fresh attempt to move towards the national capital till the meeting with ministers was held, asserting that the next course of action would be decided on the basis of the Centre's proposals.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi thanks Qatari Emir for release of Navy veterans
Modi thanks Qatari Emir for release of Navy veterans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the release of eight Indian nationals, who were sentenced to death after being arrested in Doha in August 2022.

In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut
In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries under pressure in a 204-run partnership as India recovered from a jittery start to pile 326/5 on the opening day of the third Test.

SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors
SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors

In a landmark judgment that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right...

Anweshipin Kandethum Review: No Novelty Here
Anweshipin Kandethum Review: No Novelty Here

Anweshipin Kandettum is a fascinating genre exercise let down by its incessant attention to details, observes Arjun Menon.

Sensex climbs 228 points on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M
Sensex climbs 228 points on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M

M&M was the biggest gainer in the Sensex chart, rising 6.51 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, SBI, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and Wipro. In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HUL, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances