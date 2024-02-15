RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 killed in massive fire in Delhi's Alipur area
February 15, 2024  22:26
image
Three people died in a massive fire that broke out in the Dayal market, Alipur area of North Delhi, on Thursday. 

According to fire officials, "Three people died in the fire that erupted in Dayal Market, Alipur. A search operation is underway at the site of the incident." 

"As many as 22 fire tenders are present at the site to douse the blaze," said fire officials. 

Further details on the matter are awaited.
