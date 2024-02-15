3 killed in massive fire in Delhi's Alipur area

3 killed in massive fire in Delhi's Alipur areaFebruary 15, 2024 22:26
Three people died in a massive fire that broke out in the Dayal market, Alipur area of North Delhi, on Thursday.
According to fire officials, "Three people died in the fire that erupted in Dayal Market, Alipur. A search operation is underway at the site of the incident."
"As many as 22 fire tenders are present at the site to douse the blaze," said fire officials.
Further details on the matter are awaited.
