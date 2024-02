2 parties received ZERO money via bonds, they are...

Electoral bonds account for more than half of the BJP's overall income.





Among other parties, TMC received Rs 325 crore through these bonds in the last fiscal, while it was Rs 529 crore for BRS, Rs 185 crore for DMK, Rs 152 crore for BJD and Rs 34 crore for TDP.





The Samajwadi Party saw its electoral bonds contribution fall to nil, while that of the Shiromani Akali Dal was also zero.





The BJP replaced Congress as the country's richest party since the last year of UPA-II. It had total income of Rs 673.8 crore in fiscal year 2013-14, as against Rs 598 crore of the Congress. Since then, BJP's income has mostly been rising while the Congress has seen its fortunes decline except for a few years in between.





In the year 2018-19, the first full fiscal after introduction of electoral bonds, BJP's income had more than doubled to Rs 2,410 crore (from Rs 1,027 crore), while that of the Congress also rose sharply from Rs 199 crore to Rs 918 crore.





During the last fiscal 2022-23, BJP's total income stood at Rs 2,360 crore, of which nearly Rs 1,300 crore came through electoral bonds. In the same year, the Congress saw its total income fall to Rs 452 crore, of which Rs 171 crore came through electoral bonds.

Electoral bonds have accounted for more than Rs 16,000 crore worth funds contributed to various political parties so far, a lion's share is estimated to have gone to the BJP, data shows.