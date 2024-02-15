RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
1 dead in communal clash in Gujarat; 30 booked
February 15, 2024  19:13
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
One person was killed in a clash between members of two communities in Prantij town in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Khodiyar Kuva area on Wednesday night, an official said.

"It started after an altercation between two persons identified as Mayur Bhoi and Imran Kadri over a financial matter. Soon members of both communities attacked each other, resulting in one Raju Bhoi succumbing to injuries," Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.

In his complaint, Raju Bhoi's son Bipin said the former was dragged out of his house by a mob and then bludgeoned to death with a metal pipe.

As per the complainant, the deceased had asked the mob to maintain peace and not use abusive language near his house.

"An FIR has been registered against 30 persons for Bhoi's murder. Seventeen persons have been identified. A large contingent of police is at the site to maintain law and order," the SP informed.

Those named in the FIR include Aiyazmiya Qureshi, Imran Qureshi, Munaf Qureeshi and Maqbool Qureshi, as per police.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut
In Pictures - Rohit, Jadeja hit centuries; Sarfaraz shines on debut

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja slammed centuries under pressure in a 204-run partnership as India recovered from a jittery start to pile 326/5 on the opening day of the third Test.

SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors
SC strikes down electoral bonds as 'unconstitutional', tells SBI to disclose donors

In a landmark judgment that delivered a big blow to the government, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right...

IRFC, NBCC, SJVN, BHEL: PSU stocks are on fire; analysts see more headroom
IRFC, NBCC, SJVN, BHEL: PSU stocks are on fire; analysts see more headroom

Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been on fire in the past year as investors cheered an improvement in key operating metrics and embraced counters of these state-owned enterprises, analysts suggest. The S&P BSE PSU Index...

Kumble's special message for Sarfaraz ahead of Test debut
Kumble's special message for Sarfaraz ahead of Test debut

A consistent performer on the domestic circuit for Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan has been in contention for national selection for the past few years.

Sanjana Aap Bahut Sundar Ho
Sanjana Aap Bahut Sundar Ho

Her fashion choices is one that's hard to ignore.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances