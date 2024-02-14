RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why Rahul cancelled Jharkhand leg of yatra
February 14, 2024  10:09
The second phase of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has been cancelled, a party official said. 

 The cancellation took place as the senior Congress leader rushed to Delhi to take part in a farmers' agitation in the national capital, party sources said. 

 The scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka in Garhwa district will now be conducted by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders. Gandhi was scheduled to re-enter Jharkhand through Garhwa district from Chhattisgarh on Wednesday for the second phase of his yatra in the state. 

 "As per the decision taken on Tuesday late night, all programmes under Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra have been cancelled in Jharkhand," Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti told PTI. 

Shanti said that "it was unlikely" that the yatra would later resume from Jharkhand. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, NSUI in-charge Kanhiya Kumar and other senior Congress leaders will now participate in the scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka on Wednesday, he said.

 Gandhi was scheduled to participate in the programme. Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur earlier said that Gandhi had to leave for Delhi for a "special purpose". 

 The first leg of Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand took place in the first week of February. It had entered Jharkhand from West Bengal on February 2 and entered Odisha on February 6. Gandhi was scheduled to stay in Jharkhand for two days in the second leg, before entering Bihar on February 15. -- PTI
