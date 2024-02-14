RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Why parts of Haryana can't WhatsApp V-Day messages
February 14, 2024  11:27
Mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services will continue to remain suspended in seven districts of Haryana for another 48 hours till February 15 midnight in view of the 'Delli Chalo' call given by farmers' organisations.

The mobile services were earlier suspended on February 11 morning till February 13 midnight.

According to a notification issued by the Haryana administration, bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.Meanwhile, long traffic jams were seen at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Wednesday due to the farmers' protest and security checks put in place by the authorities.

Rapid Action Force personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicles are deployed at the Singhu Border in Delhi in view of the farmers' protest.
-- ANI
