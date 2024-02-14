RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Video of dog being beaten up goes viral; complaint registered
February 14, 2024  01:01
Representational image
A police complaint was registered in Pune on Tuesday after a video showing a man beating a dog mercilessly went viral.

The incident apparently took place at a pet shop on GB Road in the city, the police said. 

After Nilesh Bhange, an office-bearer of animal rights organisations PAWS, and a few others approached Kasarwadavli police station, a non-cognisable complaint was registered, an official said. 

The police can not conduct probe into a non-cognisable complaint unless there is a magistrate's order. -- PTI
