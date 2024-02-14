Vehicle in Bengal governor's convoy hit by private car in Delhi, nobody hurt





Nobody was injured in the incident, they added.





A senior police officer said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Inderpuri police station and the escort vehicle of the West Bengal governor was hit by a private car.





"No harm or injury has been reported to anyone. The (offending) vehicle has been identified. Detailed questioning will be done," deputy commissioner of police (West) Vichitra Veer said. -- PTI

