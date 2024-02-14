RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vehicle in Bengal governor's convoy hit by private car in Delhi, nobody hurt
February 14, 2024  00:55
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
A vehicle in the convoy of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was hit by a private car in the Inderpuri area of West Delhi on Tuesday, the police said. 

Nobody was injured in the incident, they added. 

A senior police officer said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Inderpuri police station and the escort vehicle of the West Bengal governor was hit by a private car. 

"No harm or injury has been reported to anyone. The (offending) vehicle has been identified. Detailed questioning will be done," deputy commissioner of police (West) Vichitra Veer said. -- PTI
