This 5-time LS MP files 1st nomination for RS polls
February 14, 2024  12:44
image
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday filed her nomination papers in Jaipur for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. 

 Her children Rahul Gandhi and Piyanka Gandhi, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, leader of opposition Tikaram Jully were present at the time of the nomination filing in the assembly building.

 Before filing nomination, Sonia Gandhi met with the party MLAs in the opposition lobby of the assembly. The Congress is comfortably placed to win one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan for which elections will be held. The seat will fall vacant after former prime minister Manmohan Singh completes his six-year tenure in April.

 It will be Sonia Gandhi's first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. 

 The 77-year-old, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general elections. She was first elected as an MP in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president. -- PTI
